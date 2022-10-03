Navratri is a stress buster for residents of Navi Mumbai housing societies

Residents of Sai Aura housing society pose for a photo | FPJ

Many housing societies in Navi Mumbai organised events for Navratri festival which began on September 26 as the Maharashtra government repealed police's powers to grant permissions for holding Dandiya raas (Garba) programs.

This year's Navratri has become a stress buster for many as people have returned to observing festivities with much pomp after a two-year break because of the pandemic.

While there are bigger events organised by political parties, housing societies have still opted to hold garba in their premises.

Residents of Sai Aura Housing Society at sector 17 in Ulwe arranged Garba and other events during the 10-day festival. They said that additional events were planned to draw more participants.

"We have all been fighting COVID for the last two years, many were troubled including our near and dear ones. But this year, we are all in better situation and the government has also lifted all restrictions [which has been a relief]," said Deepak Sharma, Secretary of Sai Aura Housing society. He added that apart from Garba, fashion shows, singing competitions, and other events are adding fun to this festival.

Similarly, the Survoday Housing Society in Panvel is also holding similar events. Residents of the society say that they enjoy themselves a lot after coming from the office. “The Navratri has become a stress buster for me,” said Saloni Patil, a resident.