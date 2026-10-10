Navratri 2026: Virar's Jivdani Devi Temple Gears Up For Devotee Rush With 200 CCTV Cameras, 100 Police Personnel Daily | AI

Virar: The administration of the renowned Jivdani Devi Temple in Virar is fully prepared for the Navratotsav festival. Keeping in mind the heavy influx of devotees during the nine-day festival, special security arrangements have been put in place around the temple premises.

Over 200 CCTV Cameras Installed

​More than 200 CCTV cameras have been installed, covering the area from the ground floor all the way up to the sanctum sanctorum (gabhara). Additionally, over 100 police officers will be deployed daily within the temple premises.

​From the first day of Navratri through the ninth day, the deity's sanctum sanctorum will be attractively decorated with floral arrangements.

​Furthermore, the goddess will be adorned with unique styling every single day of the festival, wearing a saree matching that day's traditional color.

​To ensure that devotees have a safe and smooth darshan experience and to prevent any untoward incidents during peak crowds, special precautions are being taken collectively by the temple administration and police authorities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/