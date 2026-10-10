Mumbai Police Tighten Security At Dadar’s Shivaji Park Amid CJP Protest In Delhi; No Protesters Turn Up

Police personnel and barricades marked heightened security at Shivaji Park as Mumbai Police monitored the situation amid protests linked to the CJP demonstration in Delhi | File Photo

Mumbai, October 10, 2026: In the wake of the CJP’s protest in Delhi, Mumbai Police stepped up security at Shivaji Park in Dadar on Saturday. A large number of police personnel were deployed at Shivaji Park, and barricades were placed at several locations. The police kept a close watch on the situation to prevent unauthorised protests and untoward incidents.

Security tightened at Shivaji Park

Shivaji Park is a prominent venue for political and social movements in Mumbai. Given its significance, the police increased security in the area.

However, no protesters arrived at Shivaji Park, and no untoward incident was reported there on Saturday. The demonstration in Mumbai was planned at August Kranti Maidan in Grant Road in solidarity with the CJP’s protest in Delhi.

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Activists detained across Mumbai

Meanwhile, Abhijit Dipake, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das flew from Mumbai Airport to Delhi on Saturday morning. Following their departure, Mumbai Police began detaining activists and protesters across the city and keeping them at various police stations throughout the day.

With the protest underway in Delhi, Mumbai Police remained on high alert and closely monitored the situation across the city.

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