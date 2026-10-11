Navratri 2026: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Launches Nationwide 'Main Hoon Durga' Campaign With Free Self-Defence Training For Girls | AI

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has launched a nationwide self-defence campaign for young women during Navratri, organising free training camps alongside awareness videos and motivational songs aimed at promoting women’s safety.

Training To Build Mental Resilience

The campaign, titled ‘Main Hoon Durga’, seeks to equip participants with self-defence skills, help them recognise potentially dangerous situations and build confidence to respond to threats, the organisation said in a press release dated October 7.

Ramesh Shinde, national spokesperson of the Samiti, said the initiative would combine physical self-defence techniques with guidance on identifying risks, making timely decisions and developing mental resilience. The organisation also plans to release educational videos on women’s safety and motivational martial songs, known as Shaurya Geet, as part of the campaign.

Focus On Women's Safety

Highlighting concerns such as harassment, stalking, online abuse, sexual violence and blackmail, Shinde said the initiative was intended to raise awareness and encourage young women to develop the skills needed to protect themselves.

The Samiti said the campaign aims to promote awareness and preparedness rather than fear, encouraging young women to develop confidence through practical training.

The camps are open to girls aged 15 and above, and participation is free. The organisation has appealed to young women to enrol in the initiative in their respective cities.

Registration and further details are available at www.hindujagruti.org/hindi/navratri-festival.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/