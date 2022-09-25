Navratri 2022: BJP to organise 'Marathi Dandiya' in Mumbai; ropes in Avdhoot Gupte and Vaishali Samant | File Photo

Eyeing on upcoming Local body elections, BJP is all set to organise Garba Festival in the city to appease the voters. Recently, BJP had run a big campaign about Hindu Festivals that will be celebrated in a big way under Shinde Fadnavis Govt. BJP has always alleged the MVA govt for not giving permission post covid for Hindu festivals and other religions used to get permission for the celebration of their festivals. However, BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha has informed that now in Maharashtra Hindutva Government has come and Navratri Festival will be celebrated with joy the way Dahi Handi and Ganapati were celebrated.

Today BJP leaders held a press conference in Mumbai and informed that the upcoming Navaratri Festival will be celebrated in a big way in Mumbai. To attract the Marathi voters of Mumbai, BJP has organised a Garba program by Famous singer and composer Avdhoot Gupte. Mihir Kotecha said that after Dahihandi and Ganeshotsav, the Navratri festival has been organized aggressively by Mumbai BJP. The festival is organized at Shaheed Bhagatsinh Maidan in Abhudaya Nagar, Shivdi and it is planned that this event will be seen as the biggest festival in Mumbai. The program will be held from September 30 to October 4. “We are hoping that the government will allow up to 12 in the last 2 days.”

Apart from Avdhoot Gupte, BJP has roped in famous Marathi and Hindi Singer Vaishali Samant and other Celebrities for this program. BJP had selected three locations like Jamboree Maidan which falls in the Worli area which is the constituency of Aditya Thackeray, Mahalakshmi Race Course and Abhyudaya Nagar for this event. However, in the end, BJP accepted the option of Abhudaya Nagar.

BJP State Vice President Chitra Wagh said, “Everyone wants a big Dandiya event in Mumbai. We have organized Dandiya along with Avadhoot Gupte to fulfil the desire of Mumbaikars. We expect this event of BJP to get a good response from people.

The star attraction of this event Singer Avadhoot Gupte said that “He is happy that Marathi Dandiya is being organized in Mumbai. It is a matter of great joy for me that I will be able to sing consecutively in this program and I am very thankful to BJP for that."