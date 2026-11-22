Navi Mumbai's Koparkhairane Mother-Son Duo Honoured With Maharashtra's First Good Samaritan Award | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: A mother-son duo from Koparkhairane, who came forward to help an injured senior citizen when others hesitated, have received the first Good Samaritan Award presented in Maharashtra under the Central Government's road safety scheme. Anuj Kumar Gupta (38) and his mother Rama Gupta (66) were honoured by the Transport Commissioner, Maharashtra, at a felicitation ceremony organised at SNDT Women's University, Mumbai, on Friday.

The recognition marks the first instance of the Good Samaritan Scheme, introduced by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in 2021, being implemented in Maharashtra. The scheme aims to encourage members of the public to voluntarily assist road accident victims and ensure their hospitalisation within the Golden Hour, the first 60 minutes following an accident. It also provides for awards to individuals who step forward to save lives.

Duo Helps Injured Senior Citizen

The incident that earned the Guptas the recognition occurred on March 22, 2023. Anuj and his mother were travelling on a scooter from Koparkhairane towards Sector 17, Vashi, when they spotted a 71-year-old man lying unconscious and bleeding from his head near Vardhman Park Cooperative Housing Society in Sector 17. A scooter was also lying nearby, and a crowd had gathered around the injured man.

On making inquiries, they learnt that the man, identified as Prabhakar Surve, had met with an accident after a dog suddenly came in front of his scooter. However, no one from the crowd was willing to come forward to help him.

The duo immediately dialled the emergency helpline 112 at 7.25 pm, 7.36 pm and 7.42 pm, seeking police assistance and an ambulance. The APMC police station contacted Anuj at 7.39 pm, followed by Vashi police station at 7.49 pm to ascertain their location.

Meanwhile, Rama, with the assistance of people present at the spot, retrieved the injured man's mobile phone and called the last dialled number. The person who answered identified the victim as his father and asked them to take him to MGM Hospital, Vashi, assuring them that his son would reach the hospital. The injured man was subsequently shifted in an ambulance for medical treatment.

Police Recommend Guptas For Award

The Guptas' names were recommended by Vashi police station in 2025. Their cases were subsequently examined and approved by the District Level Monitoring/Appraisal Committee, Thane, chaired by the District Collector, before being forwarded to the Transport Commissioner, Maharashtra.

However, the award recognition also brings attention to the delayed implementation of the scheme in the state. Despite its introduction in 2021, Maharashtra had not operationalised the scheme due to the non-receipt of the required funds from the Central Government, as communicated by the state Transport Department.

Funding Delays Affect Scheme Implementation

During their follow-up for the award, Anuj and Rama also took up the larger issue of the scheme's non-implementation. Since 2025, they have been coordinating with MoRTH and the Maharashtra Transport Commissioner, pursuing the release of funds to the state so that eligible Good Samaritans across Maharashtra could be recognised and rewarded.

Read Also Sachin Tendulkar Honoured With Global Peace Honours 2026 By Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

While the duo have now received the honour, the monetary component of the award is yet to be disbursed due to the unavailability of funds from MoRTH.

Anuj Urges Citizens To Help

"We are grateful to the Maharashtra Government and the Transport Commissioner for recognising our efforts. However, for us, the real achievement would be to see the Good Samaritan Scheme effectively implemented across Maharashtra. Thousands of people witness road accidents, but many hesitate to help victims due to fear of police formalities, legal complications and other inconveniences. Our appeal to the public is simple: please do not hesitate to help an accident victim. Timely assistance during the Golden Hour can save a precious human life. We hope this recognition encourages more citizens to become Good Samaritans," Anuj said.

Also Watch:

Rama, a homemaker, expressed happiness at receiving the award and said helping a person in distress should be considered a basic human responsibility, irrespective of age or background.

Both Anuj and Rama are also involved in socio-legal activism at an individual level. They said their efforts would continue until the scheme was effectively implemented across Maharashtra, enabling more citizens who help accident victims to receive due recognition and encouragement.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/