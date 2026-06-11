Navi Mumbai's Homeless Crisis Persists Despite Eviction Drives As Encroachments Return To Railway Stations And Flyovers

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation | X

The growing presence of homeless people at railway stations, flyovers, footpaths, and other public spaces has emerged as a serious civic and social challenge in Navi Mumbai. Despite repeated eviction drives by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and the police, many of the affected areas are reverting to their previous condition, raising questions over the long-term effectiveness of the administration's efforts.

Hotspots Identified

Areas such as Vashi, Seawoods, Koparkhairane, Nerul, Sanpada, Ghansoli, Airoli, and Belapur continue to witness a significant number of homeless people occupying spaces around railway stations, beneath flyovers, and along major roads. In several locations, makeshift shelters constructed using tarpaulins and cloth have effectively turned public land into semi-permanent settlements.

Residents have complained that these encroachments are creating problems related to public cleanliness, safety, and traffic movement. Footpaths outside railway stations are often blocked, while piles of garbage, open-air cooking, and unhygienic conditions have led to deterioration of the surrounding environment.

Deeper Social Problem

According to NMMC , the issue extends beyond illegal encroachment and is fundamentally a broader social problem. Although shelter homes are available for the homeless, many choose not to stay there and eventually return to public spaces.

Senior Police officials stated the problem requires coordinated action involving the municipal corporation and social organisations. Corporation nformed that protective fencing is being planned beneath certain flyovers to prevent reoccupation after eviction drives.

The civic administration has reiterated that regular action against unauthorised occupation of public spaces will continue. However, with homeless individuals repeatedly returning after relocation drives, the challenge remains unresolved, highlighting the need for a more sustainable and comprehensive rehabilitation strategy.

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