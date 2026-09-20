Navi Mumbai's Ganesh State Festival To Feature Special Devotional Music By Dr Salil Kulkarni | Photo Credit: Unsplash

Navi Mumbai: Music composer and singer Dr Salil Kulkarni will present a special devotional music programme, ‘He Gajavadan…’, at the Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha in Vashi on September 22 as part of the Shri Ganesh State Festival organised by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The programme, scheduled for 4pm, is being organised by the NMMC sports and cultural affairs department under the ‘Kalaganesh Mahotsav’, an initiative aimed at encouraging public participation in cultural activities during the Ganesh festival.

Kulkarni will be joined by singer Sanmita Dhapate-Shinde, winner of the fourth season of the Colors Marathi singing reality show Sur Nava Dhyas Nava. The duo will perform devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

The civic body said the programme has been planned to showcase the cultural and artistic traditions associated with Ganeshotsav and will offer music lovers across age groups an opportunity to experience a live presentation of Ganesh devotional music.

An exhibition titled ‘Akshar Ganesh’, featuring artworks inspired by Lord Ganesha and created through different art forms, will also be held as part of the festival.

Entry to the programme and exhibition will be free.

The state government has launched a campaign seeking UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage recognition for Maharashtra’s Ganeshotsav and has announced the festival as a ‘State Festival’ as part of the initiative. The NMMC is conducting a series of cultural programmes under the campaign, with emphasis on public participation.

The civic body said the events are also intended to strengthen interaction between citizens, cultural organisations and personalities associated with various fields in Navi Mumbai.

The NMMC has appealed to citizens to attend the programme in large numbers and experience the devotional music and cultural celebrations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/