Navi Mumbai's 8 Rotary Clubs Transport 10 Tonnes Of Shadu Clay To Badlapur For Ganesh Idol Recycling Under 'Visarjan To Srijan Tak' Initiative | X / @ripple8726

Mumbai: Eight Rotary clubs joined hands for the first time to transport 10 tonnes of Shadu clay collected after Ganesh idol immersion from Navi Mumbai to traditional idol makers in Badlapur for recycling under the district environmental initiative “Visarjan to Srijan Tak”.

The initiative aims to reuse natural clay from eco-friendly idols instead of discarding it after immersion.

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The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) granted permission on October 1 to Nishita Suvarna, vice-president of the Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai Joy of Giving, to transport the collected material for recycling.

The permission requires organisers to protect religious sentiments, prevent environmental damage, comply with waste management and traffic regulations, and maintain transportation records.

Organisers and transporters must also prevent spills on roads. The operation began at 9am at the NMMC parking area in CBD Belapur, where Rotarians welcomed District Governor Dr Nilesh Jaywant and other leaders.

Rotarian Rekha Sankhla demonstrated differences between plaster of Paris (PoP) and Shadu clay idols, explaining how natural clay can be recovered and reused, unlike PoP, which contains materials that complicate processing.

Six workers loaded the packed clay under civic supervision from 9.30 am. The truck departed at 1.20pm and reached a Badlapur workshop around 6pm, where artisans received the material. Rotarian Dr Dipankar monitored the journey.

Participating clubs included Navi Mumbai Valley Golfers, Joy of Living, Palm Beach, Garima, Smart City, Industrial Estate, Millennium and Namastu. The project seeks to return recovered clay to traditional artisans.