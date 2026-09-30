Navi Mumbai’s ₹39.83 Crore Formula 4 Track Sparks Debate As Athletes Await Decade-Old Synthetic Running Track Demand | AI

Navi Mumbai: A decade-long demand by athletes for a synthetic running track remains unfulfilled, even as the cost of the Formula 4 racing track being developed at Nerul has risen from Rs 31.93 crore to Rs 39.83 crore, raising questions over the civic body’s spending priorities.

Additional Spending On Allied Works Under Scanner

The cost of the racing track and allied works has increased by Rs 7.89 crore, taking the total expenditure to Rs 39.83 crore. An additional Rs 21 lakh has also been spent on shifting electric lights.

The increase in expenditure is likely to come up for discussion at the next General Body meeting of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, with questions expected to be raised over the additional spending and the justification for the cost escalation.

Sports Complex Proposal Cancelled Over Funds Issue

The development has drawn criticism, particularly after the proposed sports complex at Vashi Sector 10-A, estimated to cost Rs 45 crore, was cancelled by the Standing Committee citing lack of funds. The complex was expected to provide a long-term facility for sportspersons, while the Formula 4 track is being developed near Jewels of Navi Mumbai along Palm Beach Road.

Samir Bagwan, former member of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport and deputy city chief of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), questioned the expenditure on the racing event when the demand for a synthetic track has remained pending for years.

“Nearly Rs 40 crore is being spent for a 30-minute racing event, while funds were denied for a sports complex that could have served sportspersons for decades. We oppose such expenditure when basic sporting facilities for athletes remain pending,” Bagwan said.

Demand For Transparency In Public Spending

He also questioned the manner in which public funds were being spent on the project and sought a detailed examination of the expenditure.

“Rules, transparency and technical accuracy are essential in works carried out using public funds. Therefore, every aspect of this matter should be thoroughly examined and the truth should be brought before the public,” Bagwan said.

Questions have also been raised over the use of the Nerul villagers’ ground for the racing track, tree cutting for the event and the expenditure incurred on the Nerul-Seawoods road last year.

Residents and sports enthusiasts have also sought clarity on the additional expenditure expected on the spectator gallery and other allied works.

The decade-old demand for a synthetic running track remains a key concern among athletes, who have questioned why a dedicated facility has not been provided despite the civic body incurring crores of rupees on the Formula 4 racing infrastructure.

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