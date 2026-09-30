Mumbai Lawyer Loses WhatsApp Account After Fake Courier Call, Cyber Fraudster Seeks Money From Contacts In His Name | AI

Mumbai: A 71-year-old lawyer, Syed Ghulam Abbas Kazmi, has approached the Bandra Police after an unidentified person allegedly gained control of his WhatsApp account through a fake courier call and subsequently contacted people in his contact list seeking money in his name.

Fraudster Posed As Blue Dart Courier Executive

According to the FIR, on September 20, at around 3.30 pm, Kazmi was at his residence in Bandra West when he received calls on his mobile number from two unknown numbers. The caller allegedly claimed to be from Blue Dart courier service and told him that a parcel had arrived but the delivery person was unable to locate his address.

The caller allegedly instructed Kazmi to dial a particular number. Shortly thereafter, people from his contact list began calling him and informing him that messages were being forwarded from his WhatsApp number, stating that he needed money.

QR Code Sent To Contacts For Money Transfer

When Kazmi checked his WhatsApp application, he allegedly found that his account had been logged out. He subsequently tried to register his mobile number again and allegedly discovered that an unknown email ID had been linked to his WhatsApp account.

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The accused allegedly sent a QR code to people in Kazmi’s contact list and asked them to transfer money. A UPI ID was also allegedly displayed below the QR code. Kazmi had initially submitted a complaint application to the police regarding the incident. He subsequently approached the police station in person and lodged a formal complaint.

Based on his complaint, Bandra Police have registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly taking control of his WhatsApp account, impersonating him and seeking money from people in his contact list. Further investigation is underway.

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