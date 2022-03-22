Navi Mumbai: Zero new COVID-19 cases in NMMC since pandemic outbreak

After March 13, 2020 for the first time, no new case of COVID was reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Monday. At present, the number of active cases under the NMMC’s jurisdiction is 98.

As per the data available with the civic body, two persons got discharged on Monday and there is no new case reported.

After the first wave, the number of new cases had dropped but it was never that no new case was reported. The recovery rate under the PMC has reached 98.57 while 2049 people lost their lives due to infections.

Since the outbreak of pandemics, a total of 1,51,172 cases of Covid were reported of which 14,90,25 recovered with 98.57 percent.

Under the NMMC, malls, restaurants, theatres, hotels, schools, and other social functions are functioning with 100 percent capacity.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 10:18 AM IST