Navi Mumbai: Yuva Sena Urges NMMC To Implement Tech-Driven Cable Safety Reforms After Fatal Electrical Incident

Yuva Sena has sought permanent technology-based reforms to strengthen underground electrical cable safety in Navi Mumbai after the recent tragedy | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 9, 2026: Following the recent cable fault incident that claimed the lives of two students, Yuva Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) District General Secretary Nikhil Mandve has urged the Navi Mumbai civic administration to implement permanent, technology-driven safety measures instead of relying on temporary fixes.

In a letter addressed to the Municipal Commissioner, Mandve said the tragedy underscored the need for long-term preventive infrastructure and safety planning to ensure such incidents do not recur.

He stated that rather than reacting only after accidents occur, the administration should adopt preventive policies aimed at eliminating risks before they lead to loss of life.

Technology Driven Safety Measures

Among the key recommendations, Mandve called for the installation of dedicated cable ducts, suggesting that underground power cables should no longer be laid directly in the soil but housed within secure and independent duct systems to minimise damage and facilitate maintenance.

He also proposed city-wide digital mapping of underground cables, along with mandatory technical audits every six months. According to the proposal, future road planning should include dedicated cross-section utility ducts to prevent damage to underground electrical infrastructure during excavation and civic works.

Mandve further recommended deploying smart monitoring systems equipped with leakage current sensors at critical junctions. Such systems, he said, would enable early detection of electrical faults and trigger immediate alerts, reducing the risk of fatal accidents.

Call For Infrastructure Reforms

The Yuva Sena leader also stressed the need for stricter safety protocols during cable installation. He said only high-quality materials should be used for underground electrical networks and that engineers from the electricity department should be mandatorily present during road excavation and utility works to ensure compliance with safety standards.

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Emphasising that public safety, particularly that of students, cannot be compromised, Mandve urged the civic administration to seriously consider these technical reforms and accord them priority in the upcoming municipal budget to strengthen the city's underground electrical infrastructure and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

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