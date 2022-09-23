Navi Mumbai: Youth, roaming naked in city, held for theft/ Representative Image | Unsplash

Navi Mumbai: Rabale MIDC police has arrested a youth who was found roaming during the night and committing crimes. The 24-year-old was wanted in at least seven other cases of theft in the Navi Mumbai and Thane area.

Last week, a video surfaced of a half-naked man roaming in Digha area of Airoli. After the it went viral, the police swung into action and detained the man who was identified as Aditya Premchanf Guru, a resident of Kalwa.

According to police, they started searching for him based on the CCTV footage and traced him to the town. He was detained on Wednesday and taken for interrogation.

The police, during the probe, found that he was involved in at least six to seven cases of theft. The accused would sneak through windows at night to steal whatever he could get his hands on.

Senior Police Inspector of Rabale MIDC Police Station Sudhir Patil informed that the accused was arrested after he recovered; he was admitted to a hospital since he was ill.