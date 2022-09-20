Crime against women goes unabated in Uttar Pradesh, two more rape cases reported

Representative Pic |

In yet another shocking incident a minor was raped in the state capital of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and was brutally assaulted. However, In PM’s constituency, Varanasi, a girl, was raped by her trainer. In Sant Kabir Nagar bodies of the teenage couple were found hanging from a tree. In the last week, six separate cases of rape and murder have been reported from different districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In Lucknow, an eight-year-old minor was raped in the Gudamba police station area. According to police officials, a youth living as a tenant in the house of a girl enticed her and took her to a secluded place on Monday afternoon. The girl was raped and when resisted she was brutally assaulted also. The family members found the girl in an unconscious state outside the house and took her to the hospital where she has been admitted in the ICU.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North, Lucknow, Qasim Abdi informed that the youth identified as Vinod was a tenant in the house of the girl and has been arrested immediately.

In another case, a girl who had come from Sonbhadra district to Varanasi for learning Martial arts was raped by her trainer. The incident took place in the Benarus RailWorks (BLW) premises where trainer Vinod Prajapati used to live and coach students in Marshall Arts. The girl had come from the neighbouring Sonbhadra district with a few of her friends one month back to take coaching in Marshall Arts. On Monday, the trainer Vinod Prajapati was giving coaching to girls in the BLW campus ground when suddenly it started raining. The trainer asked the girl to come with him, as he would drop her home. While going to drop the girl Vinod took advantage at a secluded place and raped her. FIR has been lodged in this case in the Maduadih Police Station of Varanasi. The station in Incharge Rajeev Singh said that search is on to nab the culprit.

Meanwhile bodies of a teenage couple was found hanging from a tree in Belwa village of Khalilabad police station area of Sant Kabir Nagar district of UP. Both the boy and the girl belonged to village Harpur Budhut of Gorakhpur district and were in love. According to police, both had eloped from their homes a day before. While police has said that both have committed suicide, the members of girl’s family has accused that she was killed.