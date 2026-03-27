Navi Mumbai Youth Drowns Retrieving Cricket Ball, Body Recovered After Search Operation |

Navi Mumbai: A 20-year-old young man drowned on Thursday in a river after he entered the water to fetch his cricket ball, with the body recovered on Friday morning with the help of volunteers from Help Foundation in Pen taluka.

The deceased, Wasim Sheikh Ansari from the Pimpaldoh area, had been playing cricket with friends when the ball fell into the Bhogavati riverbed. He stepped into the water to retrieve it but misjudged the depth and current, leading to his drowning. Notably, he had won the 'Man of the Match' award in a local cricket championship just two days prior to the incident.

Police Inspector Sandeep Bagul of Pen Police Station said, "The search operation was launched on Thursday evening by 4pm by the Pen Municipal Fire Brigade and continued throughout the day, but the man could not be traced till. The search was resumed on Friday morning with the assistance of rescue teams and volunteers."

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Teams from Help Foundation, Khopoli, and the SVRSS rescue team from Kolad joined the operation.

At around 10:30 am on Friday, the joint team recovered Ansari’s body from the river. A case of accidental death has been reported with Pen police.

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