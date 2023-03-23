Navi Mumbai: Workshop on nest making held on World Sparrow Day in Chirner

Navi Mumbai: Workshop on nest making held World Sparrow Day in Chirner | File

Friends of Nature (FON)- Sarpamitra Nature Conservancy, Chirner organised a workshop for children on World Sparrow Day at Zilla Parishad Primary School and Tungaratan Vidyalaya in Gulsunde village, and taught them nest making from household wastes.

A total of 62 nests were distributed which were made by using cardboard rolls, ice cream sticks and other materials.

On the occasion of World Sparrow Day, the importance of sparrows in the ecosystem was explained to the school students and a workshop was also organized on how to make nests for sparrows from waste materials.

Jaywant Thakur, the founder president of FON, Jitendra Gharat, Prathmesh Mokal, Pranav Gawand, Yuvraj Sharma and Dinesh Chirnerkar guided the students who thoroughly enjoyed the workshop.