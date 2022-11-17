Navi Mumbai: Worker Sena unit of MNS put demands of contract workers in 17 departments

NMMC Headquarters | File

Navi Mumbai: A delegation of Maharashtra Navnirman Municipal Corporation Workers' Sena, led by Appasaheb Kothule, met the Municipal Commissioner regarding the pending demands of contract workers in 17 departments working under Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). He warned that they will hit the road if the demands are not addressed.

MNS workers' Navi Mumbai President Kothule warned of a massive agitation if the civic administration fails to fulfill the demand of the contract workers. He said the municipal commissioner responded positively to the demands and promised to take a decision after discussing it with the concerned municipal departments.

Among other demands, the main demand was giving insurance coverage to families whose kin died during Covid while working for NMMC on the contract. They cited the state cabinet meeting held on July 28, where it was decided to provide an insurance cover of 50 lakhs to the 'C' and 'D' class contract workers who died while performing their duties during the Covid period.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: PSI from Samtanagar police station booked for rape and sexual assault

On the occasion, apart from Kothule, Secretary Ashok Patil, Joint Secretary Ranjit Sutar, Vice President Deva Bhoir, Sandeep Sutar, Mahendra Patil, Mahendra Mhatre, Vishnu Shelke, Union Organizer Neelkanth Koli, Sunil Raibole and a large number of workers were present.