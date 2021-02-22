Navi Mumbai: Won't allow disruption of films of Big B, Akshay, says Ramdas Athawale

Athawale said this at a rally in the Vashi area of Navi Mumbai on Sunday, days after Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole threatened to stall film shootings of the two actors if they do not take a stand on the issue of the fuel price hike.

In a strong statement, Patole said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hiked petrol-diesel-gas prices exorbitantly, while farmers have been protesting outside Delhi for the past nearly three months. However, in the midst of these grave crises, many celebs including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay, who had raised their voices against the Congress-led UPA Government in the past on various issues, are now absolutely silent. He warned that the party would stop their film shootings/screenings for keeping aloof.

"The Modi regime has hiked fuel prices with petrol going up to Rs 100, domestic cooking gas cylinders up to Rs 800. Life has become miserable for the common masses. Even the farmers are protesting outside Delhi, demanding the revoking of the three new farm laws," Patole said.