Navi Mumbai: With over 5,000 fresh boxes of mangoes, APMC gets max supply for this season

The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi received over 5,000 boxes of mangoes on Tuesday. Traders say this is the maximum supply during this season so far. Premium quality mangoes are, however, still commanding around Rs 4,500 per box, each containing six to eight dozen.

Mangoes start arriving at the beginning of January every year. However, due to untimely rainfall in Maharashtra and other states, the arrival was delayed, affecting its overall yield.

According to the administrative department of the APMC, on Tuesday, 5,622 boxes arrived. Of the total, 4,538 boxes arrived from Maharashtra and the remaining 1,124 boxes from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Traders said the supply is increasing and they expect it to rise further in days to come.

Traders said due to untimely rains in November and December and a cold wave in January, the yield in Ratnagiri and Devgad areas will be 25 per cent less than usual. However, traders at the wholesale market claimed that the supply will increase significantly in the coming month.

The first batch of Devgad Alphonso (hapus) arrived at the APMC Vashi on January 29. A progressive trader from Vijay Durg in Devgad Tehsil had then brought in four boxes of mangoes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 07:00 AM IST