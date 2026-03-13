Navi Mumbai Weather: NMMC Issues Heatwave Advisory, Urges Citizens To Take Precautions As Temperatures Rise

NMMC issues a public advisory urging Navi Mumbai residents to stay hydrated and avoid afternoon heat as temperatures begin rising across the region | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, March 13: With temperatures beginning to rise across several parts of the state from March, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has appealed to citizens to adopt simple precautions to protect themselves from extreme heat and prevent heat-related illnesses.

Conditions that define a heatwave

According to the civic body, a heatwave is declared when the temperature remains three degrees Celsius above the normal maximum for three consecutive days or when it exceeds 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days.

Such conditions are generally observed during the pre-monsoon period between March and May and can adversely affect humans as well as birds, animals and plants.

The civic body stated that exposure to extreme heat can lead to symptoms such as dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, excessive sweating and fatigue.

Advice on hydration and diet

To avoid heat-related illnesses, NMMC has advised residents to drink sufficient water even if they do not feel thirsty and ensure a daily intake of at least 2.5 to 3 litres. Citizens travelling outdoors should carry drinking water with them.

The civic body also recommended consuming Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and home-based beverages such as lemon water, buttermilk or lassi and fruit juices to maintain hydration.

Residents have been encouraged to eat seasonal fruits and vegetables that contain high water content, including watermelon, muskmelon, oranges, grapes, pineapple and cucumber.

Precautions while stepping outdoors

The advisory further recommends wearing loose, light-coloured cotton clothes and covering the head with umbrellas, caps, towels or other traditional protective items while stepping out in the sun. Citizens should wear shoes or sandals outdoors and spend more time in well-ventilated and cooler places.

The civic body also suggested keeping doors and windows closed during the day to block heat, while ensuring proper ventilation during cooking by opening them when necessary. Residents have been asked to plan outdoor work during early morning or evening hours whenever possible.

Avoid peak afternoon heat

NMMC has cautioned citizens to avoid stepping out in the sun, particularly between 12 noon and 3 pm, and to refrain from strenuous physical work during the afternoon hours. People have also been advised not to walk barefoot outdoors and to avoid consuming alcohol, tea, coffee, carbonated soft drinks and beverages high in sugar.

The civic body has further warned against eating high-protein or stale food during this period and urged citizens not to leave children or pets alone inside parked vehicles.

Vulnerable groups need extra care

The civic body noted that infants, young children, outdoor workers, pregnant women, individuals suffering from mental illness and those with health conditions such as heart disease or high blood pressure are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and require extra care.

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“NMMC appeals to all citizens to follow these precautions and remain vigilant during the summer months. If anyone experiences symptoms of heat-related illness, they should immediately seek medical treatment at the nearest municipal urban primary health centre or hospital,” a senior NMMC official said.

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