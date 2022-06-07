Navi Mumbai: Water woes continue in CIDCO administered areas

Representative Image | Pixabay

The water supply in several parts of the CIDCO administered area has not been fully restored even after four days of the 'two-day' water cut, to facilitate the pre-monsoon maintenance work at Hetawane Dam's outlet gate, pipelines and treatment plant at Jite.

Residents of Ulwe, the newly developed node, alleged that they have not been not getting adequate water supply since Friday evening.

CIDCO had taken two days water cut a pre-monsoon maintenance work at Hetawane Dam's outlet gate and pipelines on June 3 and June 4 and during this period, there was be no water supply in Kharghar, Taloja, Ulwe, Dronagiri, JNPT Township, JNPT Port, and en-route villages during this period.

The water supply was supposed to resume on Sunday morning.

However, till Tuesday morning, the supply has not been restored fully alleged many residents.

According to residents, they are forced to buy bottled water for drinking as the little water available is muddy and not usable. A senior CIDCO official said that they are working to normalise the water supply.