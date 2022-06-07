e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 445 new COVID-19 cases in June so far

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 01:45 PM IST
Representative Image | PTI

While there is no death reported due to COVID-19 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than three months, the number of active cases continue to rise in the civic jurisdiction. In the first six days of June, a total of 445 new cases of COVID have been reported in the civic jurisdiction.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is increasing rapidly per day. Active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 448 on June 6. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases were around 50.

According to a senior civic official, the positivity rate remains around 2 percent in the city. However, the trend in Mumbai may happen in Navi Mumbai too.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2,049 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the city.

A senior civic official informed that they had not

New cases of COVID-19 in the last week

June 6—51 cases

June 5—97 cases

June 4—100 cases

June 3—63 cases

June 2—58 cases

June 1—76 cases

May 31—29 cases

May 30—18 cases

May 29—23 cases

May 28—29 cases

May 27—32 cases

May 26—21 cases

May 25—20 cases

May 24—12 cases

