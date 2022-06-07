Navi Mumbai: Special vaccination drive for police personnel

Navi Mumbai: A special drive, a total of 53 police personnel and staff were administered the precautionary dose of Covid vaccines by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). One senior police official was given the second dose of the Covid vaccine.

As per the guidelines of Central and State Governments, "Precautionary Dosage" has been started from January 10 for health workers (HCWs), Frontline Covid Warriors as well as Comorbid citizens above 60 years of age.

So far, 69,835 citizens have taken precautionary doses. The civic body claimed that they are putting their best efforts to achieve 100% of the target.

As part of it, a special vaccination session was organized at Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate to ensure that the police officers and staff, who have played a pivotal role as Corona Warriors (FLW) in the first batch, should take the third dose, precautionary dose 9 months after taking the second dose.

Till now, 13.75 lakh citizens have taken the first dose, 12.27 lakh citizens the second dose and 69, 835 citizens have taken the third dose i.e. precautionary dose.

