Navi Mumbai Water Cut On November 3 As NMMC Announces 10-Hour Shutdown, Kharghar, Kamothe & 7 Civic Zones To Be Affected | Representational Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will suspend water supply to seven civic zones and the CIDCO nodes of Kharghar and Kamothe on Tuesday, November 3, to carry out maintenance and installation work on the Morbe water supply network.

The shutdown will be in effect for 10 hours, from 10 am to 8 pm. Consequently, the evening water supply in Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe-Sanpada, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli and Airoli will remain suspended. Water supply to Kharghar and Kamothe will also be affected.

3 नोव्हेंबर रोजी हाती घेण्यात येणा-या पाणीपुरवठा विषयक कामांबाबत जाहीर आवाहनसविस्तर वृत्त लिंक :-https://t.co/YrlXxw7TKf #nmmc #navimumbaimunicipalcorporation #navimumbaimahanagarpalika #dgipr #nmmccommissioner #nmmcengineeringdepartment #nmmcwaterdepartment #awareness #jahirawahan — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) November 1, 2026

Low Water Pressure Expected On Wednesday

The civic administration has cautioned that the morning water supply on Wednesday, November 4, will be at low pressure.

Valve And Flow Meter Installation Planned

The work involves installing butterfly and sluice valves at six locations across Sanpada, Vashi and Belapur to improve the functioning of the distribution network. Four flow meters will also be installed on the distribution pipeline near Shiravane village.

Also Watch:

"We have scheduled these works to improve the efficiency and functioning of the water distribution network. Since the work requires a shutdown of the main pipeline, residents in the affected areas are requested to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously," said an NMMC official.

NMMC Urges Residents To Cooperate

The civic body has appealed to residents to cooperate with the administration during the maintenance work.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/