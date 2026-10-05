Navi Mumbai Water Cut Alert: 16-Hour Shutdown To Hit Belapur, Vashi, Nerul, Airoli, Kharghar & Kamothe From Tomorrow | Representational Photo

Navi mumbai: Residents across several parts of Navi Mumbai and the CIDCO areas will have to make arrangements for water as supply will remain shut for 16 hours from Tuesday morning to early Wednesday due to maintenance work on the Morbe water supply network.

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The water cut will be in effect from 10 am on Tuesday to 2 am on Wednesday, affecting Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe-Sanpada, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli and Airoli. Residents in Kharghar and Kamothe will also face the disruption.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will undertake several works during the shutdown, including installation of a water meter on the 2,050-mm diameter Morbe main pipeline at Bhokarpada, an 1,800-mm diameter butterfly valve at CBD Sector 7 and a 700-mm diameter butterfly valve near Arenja Circle on a distribution pipeline connected to the Morbe main pipeline.

Other related works will also be carried out during the shutdown.

While the shutdown is scheduled to end at 2 am on Wednesday, residents have been advised to expect low-pressure water supply during the morning and evening of October 7.

“Residents are requested to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously during the shutdown period. We appeal to citizens to cooperate with the NMMC while the necessary work on the water supply network is being carried out,” an NMMC official said.