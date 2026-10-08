Navi Mumbai Water Crisis Prompts Urgent NMMC Meeting As MLA Manda Mhatre Flags Alleged Water Theft | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will hold an urgent meeting in the coming days to review the city’s water supply situation after MLA Manda Mhatre raised concerns over water shortages, low-pressure supply and alleged unauthorised withdrawal of water by developers.

Mhatre has sought immediate measures to ensure that residents, including those living in gaothans, slum areas and housing societies, receive regular water supply at adequate pressure. She has also raised concerns over alleged misuse of water in MIDC areas and the installation of high-pressure motors by developers to draw water from main pipelines.

NMMC to review water supply complaints

Following her representation, NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde has called a meeting with senior civic officials to review the complaints and work out measures to improve water distribution across the city.

“The common citizens of Navi Mumbai should not be forced to run from pillar to post for water. The rightful share of water meant for citizens should not be illegally used or misused under any circumstances. The available water must be properly planned so that residents in every area receive adequate water at sufficient pressure and on a regular basis,” Mhatre said.

Alleged water theft under scrutiny

The meeting will discuss complaints of alleged water theft and unauthorised withdrawal by developers, irregularities in water distribution and alleged misuse of water in MIDC areas. The civic administration is also expected to examine measures to ensure equitable water pressure across different parts of Navi Mumbai.

Mhatre has further sought monitoring of tanker water supply to prevent artificial water shortages and alleged financial exploitation of residents.

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Mhatre seeks action against water misuse

“Those involved in water theft or misuse must face action. The administration needs to work sensitively on the issue and ensure that ordinary citizens get sufficient water,” she said.

Senior NMMC officials, including Additional Commissioner Shirish Aradwad and officials from the water supply department, will attend the meeting.

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