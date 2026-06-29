Navi Mumbai Water Crisis: NMMC Intensifies Conservation Measures As Morbe Dam Storage Falls To 9.36 Per Cent

NMMC has tightened water conservation measures as potable water storage in Morbe Dam drops to critical levels | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, June 29: With potable water storage in Morbe Dam dropping to just 9.36 per cent, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified its water conservation efforts, directing officials to implement stringent measures to ensure the remaining water lasts until the end of August while preparing for a possible shortage next year.

The decision follows the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast of below-normal south-west monsoon rainfall due to the likely impact of El Niño.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde reviewed the city's water supply situation on Sunday and instructed the Water Supply Department to adopt a comprehensive action plan to conserve water and promote alternative water sources.

As of June 28, Morbe Dam, the city's sole drinking water source, holds only 17.863 million cubic metres of potable water. The civic body has already imposed a 10 per cent cut in water supply and warned that additional reductions may become necessary depending on rainfall and reservoir levels.

मोरबे धरणातील पाणीपातळी फक्त ९% वर आली आहे. आपल्या सोसायटीमध्ये पाण्याचा अपव्यय रोखण्यासाठी तात्काळ पावले उचला:



१. स्विमिंग पूल काही काळ पूर्णपणे बंद ठेवा.

२. गाड्या धुण्यासाठी पाईपचा वापर बंद करा.

३. शॉवरऐवजी बादलीने आंघोळ करा.

४. स्वयंपाकघरातील वापरलेले पाणी झाडांना द्या.… pic.twitter.com/fVEatHXnJb — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) June 29, 2026

Conservation Measures Intensified

Among the key measures announced are the preparation of ward-level micro water management plans, stricter monitoring to prevent the use of drinking water for swimming pools, gardens and vehicle washing, revival of municipal wells and borewells within five days, and enforcement of the existing 20 per cent water cut for commercial and industrial consumers.

Establishments found violating the restrictions will face legal action.

The civic body has also decided to expand the use of treated wastewater to reduce dependence on potable water. NMMC currently has 52.50 million litres per day of tertiary treated wastewater, which will be supplied for construction activities, gardens in large housing societies and other non-potable purposes through designated tanker-filling points. Public and community toilets will also be shifted to treated wastewater or water sourced from rejuvenated wells and borewells.

Citizens Urged To Conserve Water

Residents have been urged to use water responsibly and report any unauthorised use of drinking water to their respective ward offices or the municipal toll-free helpline, 1800-222-309, with officials directed to take immediate action on complaints.

"With climate change and the possible impact of El Niño placing increasing pressure on our water resources, conservation can no longer be optional. Citizens, housing societies, industries and all stakeholders must use water responsibly, adopt alternative sources wherever possible and increase the use of recycled water to safeguard the city's future water security," Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde said.

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The review meeting was attended by Additional City Engineer Arvind Shinde, Executive Engineer (Water Supply) Shankar Jadhav, along with engineers and maintenance contractors from the Water Supply Department.

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