Navi Mumbai Water Crisis: CIDCO Assures Taloja Society Of 3 Lakh Litres Daily Supply, Protest Put On Hold

Residents of Anand Sagar Cooperative Housing Society in Taloja Phase 2 have temporarily suspended their protest after CIDCO assured a daily supply of three lakh litres of water through pipelines or tankers | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, August 12, 2026: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has assured residents of Anand Sagar Cooperative Housing Society in Taloja Phase 2, Sector 34, that they will receive three lakh litres of water every day through the pipeline or tankers to address the acute water shortage in the area.

The written assurance came after residents staged a protest against the prolonged water shortage and warned of a march to the CIDCO office on Wednesday.

A meeting between CIDCO officials and representatives of the housing society was held on Monday at Raigad Bhavan in the presence of the Executive Engineer of the Water Supply Department. The water shortage faced by the society was discussed in detail during the meeting.

CIDCO Gives Interim Assurance

Following the meeting, CIDCO issued a written communication assuring the society of a daily supply of three lakh litres of water through the pipeline or tankers as an interim measure. The administration has also directed officials to complete a technical survey and inspect the infrastructure required to improve the water supply in the area.

Residents, however, said the society requires around 5.60 lakh litres of water every day. Following the assurance, the proposed agitation has been suspended for 15 days.

“CIDCO has given us a written assurance to provide three lakh litres of water daily to meet our immediate requirements. We have suspended the agitation for 15 days. If adequate water is not supplied, we will launch a stronger protest against CIDCO,” said Yogesh Fatangare, chief promoter, Anand Sagar Society, Taloja.

Shortage Remains A Growing Concern

The water shortage has been a growing concern in Taloja Phase 2 and several other housing complexes in the area. Residents have increasingly been forced to depend on private tankers, triggering anger among citizens.

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The problem has been attributed to the widening gap between demand and supply amid rapid population growth and the expansion of residential complexes in Kharghar and Taloja. According to CIDCO officials, Kharghar currently receives around 80 MLD of water daily, while Taloja receives around 24 MLD.

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