Navi Mumbai Real Estate: CIDCO To Launch 4,779 EWS Homes In Taloja, Kalamboli And Kharghar; Online Registration Opens On August 15

CIDCO has announced a new EWS housing scheme offering 4,779 affordable homes across Taloja, Kalamboli and Kharghar, with online registration beginning on August 15 | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, August 12, 2026: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has announced a new housing scheme offering 4,779 homes for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), with online registration set to begin at 11 am on August 15.

The homes will be offered across three locations — 4,229 units at Taloja Sector 39, 257 at Kalamboli Bus Depot and 293 at Kharghar Bus Depot. A portion of the inventory has been reserved for applicants with disabilities.

“CIDCO’s objective is to provide affordable housing with good connectivity and essential urban infrastructure, particularly for economically weaker sections. The new scheme will provide eligible families an opportunity to own a home in well-connected nodes of Navi Mumbai,” a CIDCO official said.

📰 सिडकोच्या नवीन गृहनिर्माण योजनेचे माध्यमांमधून उल्लेखनीय वृत्तांकन!



आर्थिकदृष्ट्या दुर्बल घटकांसाठी ४,७७९ सदनिकांची नवीन गृहनिर्माण योजना —

१५ ऑगस्ट २०२६ रोजी सकाळी ११ वाजल्यापासून ऑनलाइन नोंदणी सुरू.



In the News: Media coverage highlighting CIDCO’s new housing scheme for… pic.twitter.com/Y6fikqZLn4 — CIDCO Ltd (@CIDCO_Ltd) August 12, 2026

Scheme Details And Eligibility

The prices of individual homes and all applicable charges will be published on CIDCO’s housing portal before registration begins. The official portal currently lists the August 2026 scheme with a total inventory of 4,779 homes.

Applicants with an annual family income of up to Rs 6 lakh and who do not own a pucca house anywhere in India will be eligible to apply. Detailed eligibility conditions, documentation requirements and other terms and conditions will be available on the portal.

Connectivity And Allotment Process

The three locations have road, rail and metro connectivity and are also located close to the Navi Mumbai International Airport, providing access to major residential, commercial and transport hubs.

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Allotment will be carried out only after verification of eligibility, scrutiny of documents and fulfilment of the prescribed conditions.

Prospective applicants have been advised to visit CIDCO’s official housing portal, www.cidcohomes.com, for registration and the latest information on the scheme.

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