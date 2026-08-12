CIDCO Seizes 15 Dumpers In Navi Mumbai Crackdown On Illegal Construction Debris Dumping | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: Continuing its crackdown on illegal dumping of construction debris and soil on CIDCO-acquired land, the CIDCO administration seized 15 dumpers in a single-day operation across Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Uran on Tuesday. Cases have been registered against the drivers at seven police stations in connection with the illegal dumping.

The action was carried out jointly by CIDCO’s security and engineering departments and local police on August 11 in Ulwe, Vashi, Uran, Panvel, Kharghar, CBD and Rabale.

The highest number of seizures was reported from Ulwe, where five dumpers carrying waste allegedly hazardous to human health were intercepted while being brought for unauthorised dumping without treatment. Three dumpers carrying unauthorised debris were seized near the Vashi toll naka.

In Uran police station limits, three dumpers were caught near DNA Marine Services on the Gavan Phata-Chirner Road while allegedly being used to dump soil and debris. One dumper was seized on the service road between Kunderwahal-Palaspe and the JNPT Highway under the jurisdiction of Panvel City police.

A dumper was also seized near Gram Vikas Bhavan in Sector 22, Kharghar, while another was intercepted between Uran Phata and Killa Junction in CBD. One debris-laden dumper was seized within Rabale police station limits.

CIDCO officials said illegal dumping on its acquired land has continued despite repeated enforcement drives. The administration has warned that strict action will be taken against those found dumping debris without the required permissions.

CIDCO Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengde said the drive was aimed at curbing the debris mafia that was illegally dumping construction waste on CIDCO land, damaging the environment and posing a threat to public health.

“Despite repeated action, if anyone continues to violate the rules and illegally dump debris, cases will be registered under stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita without any compromise. The crackdown will continue and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible,” Mengde said.

Officials said the illegal dumping of debris on vacant plots and near residential areas was not only degrading the surroundings but also causing environmental damage and posing health risks to residents. The CIDCO administration has indicated that similar enforcement drives will continue in the coming days.

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