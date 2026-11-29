Navi Mumbai Volunteering Utsav To Be Held In Kharghar On December 5, Delegate Registration Closes On November 30 | AI

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Volunteering Utsav will be held on December 5 at ITM Skills University, Kharghar, bringing together volunteers, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals working towards social change.

Interactive Workshops And Networking Opportunities

The day-long event will feature interactive discussions, hands-on workshops, NGO stalls and networking opportunities, providing a platform for participants to exchange ideas, explore volunteering opportunities and connect with organisations working across various social causes.

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With the event approaching, organisers have urged interested participants to complete their delegate registrations by November 30. Registration for NGO stalls has already been closed following an overwhelming response from participating organisations.

The organisers said the festival aims to encourage community participation, build connections among social organisations and individuals, and create opportunities for collective action through volunteering.

Interested delegates can register at: https://forms.gle/URBuvLmangs9R6rp9

The event will be held on Saturday, December 5, at ITM Skills University, Kharghar.

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