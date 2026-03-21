Navi Mumbai: Vashi Residents Join Drive To Save Sparrows On World Sparrow Day 2026 |

Navi Mumbai: Marking World Sparrow Day, the Divya Vaibhav Gaikwad Foundation organised a community-driven conservation initiative in the tree belt spanning Sectors 1 to 6 in Vashi, drawing enthusiastic participation from local residents.

The programme focused on raising awareness about the declining population of sparrows and the urgent need for community-led conservation. As part of the drive, volunteers installed artificial nests, water bowls and grain feeders across the green belt to create a safe and supportive habitat for the birds.

“Divya Vaibhav Gaikwad Foundation celebrated World Sparrow Day with great enthusiasm at the Sector 1 to 6 tree belt in Vashi. The initiative focused on creating awareness about sparrow conservation,” the organisers said in a statement.

A large number of citizens participated in the programme, reflecting strong public support for environmental conservation. The initiative aimed to encourage residents to take simple yet effective steps such as providing food, water and nesting spaces to help sustain sparrow populations in urban areas.

Highlighting the concern, organisers noted that sparrow numbers have been steadily declining due to rapid urbanisation, shrinking green cover and loss of natural nesting spaces. “Over the past two decades, large-scale loss of trees in cities has destroyed natural habitats, forcing sparrows and other birds out of urban areas,” a representative of the foundation said.

Experts have also pointed to factors such as changing urban infrastructure and possible impacts of mobile tower radiation as contributing to the decline.

Local corporator Divya Gaikwad and social worker Vaibhav Gaikwad, along with several residents, participated in the initiative, underscoring the importance of collective action in preserving urban biodiversity.

Organisers emphasised that sustained community involvement and small conservation measures can play a crucial role in restoring sparrow populations and maintaining ecological balance in cities like Navi Mumbai.

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