 VIDEO: Alert Railway Cops At Govandi Station Sprint And Save Passenger About To Fall From Running Local Train
Around 7:32 pm on Sunday, a passenger, aged between 30 and 35, traveling on a crowded CSMT-Panvel local train, lost his balance while attempting to alight from the moving train as it approached Govandi station.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
The police rescuing the man from falling in between the gap | Screenshot of CCTV video Accessed By FPJ

In a heroic act, Vashi Railway Police personnel on duty for Ganpati immersion security averted a near-tragic accident at Govandi railway station on the evening of 8th September.

Around 7:32 pm, a passenger, aged between 30 and 35, traveling on a crowded CSMT-Panvel local train, lost his balance while attempting to alight from the moving train as it approached Govandi station. The man, who was standing near the door, slipped and fell dangerously close to the gap between the train and the platform.

Fortunately, Assistant Police Inspector (API) Darade and his team, including women constables Nimgire and Manjusha Dev, were patrolling platforms at the time. They immediately noticed the passenger in distress and swiftly pulled him to safety, preventing a potential fatal accident.

When approached by the officers, the passenger confirmed that he was unharmed and declined medical attention. He left the railway station without sharing his personal information.

"The quick response by API Darade and his team has been widely praised, with many acknowledging their vigilance and commitment to ensuring passenger safety during the busy Ganpati festival period," said an official of Government Railway Police.

"This incident serves as a reminder of the risks associated with boarding or alighting from moving trains and the importance of adhering to safety protocols," he added.

