Navi Mumbai: US citizen overstays after Visa expiry in India, fined Rs 34K and sent back

Tourist visa | Photo: Representative Image

The Special Branch of Navi Mumbai police detained a US national for overstaying after the expiry of her visa. She was later let off after she applied for exit permission from the country and also paid a penalty for overstaying in the country.

The US national, identified as Pola Anjannma, had checked in a hotel in Belapur on August 21 and when her C Form was updated to the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) by the hotel, her illegal stay in the country came to light.

Anjannma had come to India on a 180 days tourist visa on January 10, 2019. She was bound to leave the country by July 8, 2019, as her visa expired then. However, she continued to stay in the country. According to police, she overstayed a total of 1150 days in the country illegally.

Police said that on August 09, 2022, she had also stayed at the Siesta Hotel, Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai for one day. However, she could not be caught due to the late information provided by the hotel. But the foreign national again stayed at Sapphire Hotel in Belapur on August 21, 2022, and this time the hotel staff registered her on C Form and immediately updated to FRRO.

Based on the information provided by FRRO to Navi Mumbai police, under the guidance of DCP, Special Branch, Rupali Ambure and senior official of FRRO Dr Vishal Mane investigated the matter and found that she was overstaying. When she was questioned and she was found guilty of overstaying her visa.

She was told to leave the country herself or legal action would be initiated. She agreed to leave the country and also paid Rs 34,400.