Mumbai: Nine-year-old girl raped in Bhandup, two senior citizens arrested; 1 accused on the run | Pixabay

Mumbai: An incident of rape of a 9-year-old girl was reported at Bhandup police station. A case has been registered against 3 people under POCSO Act and 2 men aged 62 & 65 years arrested. Efforts underway to nab the other accused. As per the reports the accused were raping the girl for last 2 years.

This is developing story, more details are awited.