Navi Mumbai: Uran police registers case against seven for allegedly grabbing woman's land received from CIDCO

Pixabay

Navi Mumbai: Uran police registered a case of cheating and forgery against seven persons for allegedly grabbing a plot of project-affected-person (PAP) by using fake documents and also entering into a tripartite agreement with developers to develop a building at a plot in Dronagiri. The genuine owner of the 350 sqm plot has been residing in Canada for the last 30 years.

The complainant, Khodayar Aflatun Atai alias Irani, 70, a resident of Uran and is currently living in Dadar shocked to know that the plot that should be allotted to her mother, identified as Banu Aflatun Atai, 89, by CIDCO under 12.5% scheme was grabbed by an unknown woman by using fake documents and impersonating as her mother. In the fraud, his younger brother was also involved.

Land acquired by CIDCO in 1989

Around 39 gunthas of land were acquired by CIDCO in 1989 from the mother of the complainant. However, she did not receive the 12.5% developed land. Since most of the family members including the mother of the complainant shifted to Mumbai and Canada, they entered an agreement with a person to work on getting the developed land from CIDCO.

Recently, the complainant came to know that CIDCO has already allotted the land to a woman. The woman allegedly impersonated as her mother and also submitted an affidavit in 2007 and took over the land.

“The impersonating woman submitted an affidavit to prove that she was my mother and took the 7/12 extract in her name. She also entered into a tripartite agreement with Parvez Akhtar Indul Khalil Ansari, proprietor of Ms. D L Enterprises for developing a project,” said a police official from Uran police station.

The complainant also alleged that his younger brother identified as Farukh Aflatun Atai alias Irani was involved in the fraud.

The seven accused who were booked by Uran police are Farukh Aflatun Atai, Parvez Akhtar Indul Khalil Ansari, Juber Abdul Razak Pittu, Sagar Vani, Tushar Rashal and an unknown woman. They have been booked under sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC for cheating and forgery.

Read Also Navi Mumbai college, MAHSA varsity holds International Conference on leveraging technologies