Navi Mumbai college, MAHSA varsity holds International Conference on leveraging technologies | Sourced Photo

Bharati Vidyapeeth’s Institute of Management Studies and Research, Navi Mumbai in association with Regenesys Business School (RBS), South Africa and MAHSA University, Malaysia organized an International Conference on Leveraging Technology for Creating Competitive Advantage on February 24 and 25 in Navi Mumbai.

Chief Guest of the Conference Rajeev Kumar - Vice President L&T Infotech enlightened the participants about the bright as well as the dark side of technology and how technology can be leveraged for creating a competitive advantage for organizations.

Dr Anjali Kalse shared her insights on how technology must be used to create a competitive advantage for achieving sustainability in business and society.

Researchers from India, Malaysia and South Africa have contributed and presented papers during the conference.

Dr Manisha Shukla, Convener Conference, BVIMSR, Navi Mumbai expressed her gratitude towards Dr Vilasrao Kadam, and many others for supporting and making this conference successful and another feather of success in the crown of Regenesys Business School, MAHSA University and BVIMSR, Navi Mumbai. Officials from the two international institutions were also present at the do.