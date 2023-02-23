Navi Mumbai: Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi arranges 'free of cost' pilgrimage for tribals

Navi Mumbai: Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi arranges pilgrimage for tribals | FPJ

With the noble intention that the tribal forest dwellers of his constituency should visit the Hindu shrines, Mahesh Baldi, MLA from Uran Constituency, organized a pilgrimage for 1,250 tribals of Uran Constituency from February 22nd to February 28th to Mathura, Ayodhya and Kashi.

Tour flagged off

The tour started at Panvel railway station with the flagging-off ceremony by former MP Ramsheth Thakur, BJP Raigad District President MLA Prashant Thakur and others.

While flagging off the tour, Ramseth Thakur praised the initiative and wished all the pilgrims a safe journey.

In the Uran assembly constituency, a large number of tribals live in hilly areas. The community lives on a daily wage, so due to the financial situation, it is difficult for them to go on pilgrimage or travel. So, MLA Mahesh Baldi made a sincere effort to give them an opportunity to do a pilgrimage.

Baldi organized a pilgrimage to Hindu shrines especially Mathura, Ayodhya and Kashi for the tribal members. What is special is that everyone has been given a chance for the yatra without any party criteria. Around 100 volunteers are present with the pilgrims.

Yatra is completely free

This yatra is completely free and during the yatra period, tea, breakfast, food and accommodation will be provided. Therefore, due to this unique initiative of MLA Mahesh Baldi, a sense of happiness has been expressed in the tribal community.

This yatra is completely free and during the yatra period, tea, breakfast, food and accommodation will be provided. | FPJ

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Panvel traffic police fines motorists for tinted car windows

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)