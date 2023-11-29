 Navi Mumbai: Unseasonal Rains Damage Crops, Consumers Feel Pinch As Vegetable Prices Soar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Unseasonal Rains Damage Crops, Consumers Feel Pinch As Vegetable Prices Soar

Navi Mumbai: Unseasonal Rains Damage Crops, Consumers Feel Pinch As Vegetable Prices Soar

Wholesale market prices have skyrocketed by ₹5 to ₹10 per kg, prompting consumer concerns about price gouging in the retail market.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Navi Mumbai: Unseasonal rains have severely damaged vegetable crops, leading to a substantial decline in their arrival at the wholesale market in Vashi. Consequently, wholesale market prices have skyrocketed by ₹5 to ₹10 per kg, triggering concerns among consumers about price gouging in the retail market.

Unseasonal rains impact crop growth

The adverse weather conditions have impacted crops in Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Maval and other districts, resulting in heavy damage. According to reports from the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee at Vashi, the arrival of vegetables has diminished by 10 percent.

Notably, cucumber, which was priced at 20 kg just two days ago, has experienced a surge of ₹7 per kg, now retailing at ₹27 per kg in the wholesale. Similarly, bitter gourd, previously available at ₹18 per kg, has seen a notable increasSe of ₹7, with the current selling price at ₹25 per kg. Bottle Gourd, previously priced at ₹11 per kg, is now being sold at ₹17 per kg. French Bean, which recently sold at ₹32 per kg, has witnessed an increase to ₹35 per kg.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Slump In Soaring Tomato Prices, Markets Witness 90% Correction
article-image

Situation in vegetable markets aggravated

Consumers are expressing discontent, feeling the pinch of rising vegetable prices in the retail market, which they attribute to the adverse weather conditions affecting the supply chain.

A senior officer from the market committee highlighted that around 450 to 500 trucks entered on Wednesday, indicating the magnitude of the impact on the transportation of goods. The situation in the wholesale market, which had already faced challenges in the preceding days, has further exacerbated due to the sudden change weather patterns, posing a significant challenge for both farmers and consumers alike.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Vegetable Prices Soar Ahead Of Monsoon
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Unseasonal Rains Damage Crops, Consumers Feel Pinch As Vegetable Prices Soar

Navi Mumbai: Unseasonal Rains Damage Crops, Consumers Feel Pinch As Vegetable Prices Soar

Winter Session Of Maharashtra Assembly To Begin From December 7 In Nagpur, Will Span 10 Working Days

Winter Session Of Maharashtra Assembly To Begin From December 7 In Nagpur, Will Span 10 Working Days

Mumbai News: City Police, Traffic Wing Reel Under Manpower Shortage

Mumbai News: City Police, Traffic Wing Reel Under Manpower Shortage

Mumbai News: Three-Day Sunni Religious Meet To Start On Friday At Azad Maidan

Mumbai News: Three-Day Sunni Religious Meet To Start On Friday At Azad Maidan

Maharashtra: BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar Hits Back At NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Over Maratha Reservation;...

Maharashtra: BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar Hits Back At NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Over Maratha Reservation;...