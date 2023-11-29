Navi Mumbai: Unseasonal Rains Damage Crops, Consumers Feel Pinch As Vegetable Prices Soar

Representative image

Navi Mumbai: Unseasonal rains have severely damaged vegetable crops, leading to a substantial decline in their arrival at the wholesale market in Vashi. Consequently, wholesale market prices have skyrocketed by ₹5 to ₹10 per kg, triggering concerns among consumers about price gouging in the retail market.

Unseasonal rains impact crop growth

The adverse weather conditions have impacted crops in Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Maval and other districts, resulting in heavy damage. According to reports from the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee at Vashi, the arrival of vegetables has diminished by 10 percent.

Notably, cucumber, which was priced at 20 kg just two days ago, has experienced a surge of ₹7 per kg, now retailing at ₹27 per kg in the wholesale. Similarly, bitter gourd, previously available at ₹18 per kg, has seen a notable increasSe of ₹7, with the current selling price at ₹25 per kg. Bottle Gourd, previously priced at ₹11 per kg, is now being sold at ₹17 per kg. French Bean, which recently sold at ₹32 per kg, has witnessed an increase to ₹35 per kg.

Situation in vegetable markets aggravated

Consumers are expressing discontent, feeling the pinch of rising vegetable prices in the retail market, which they attribute to the adverse weather conditions affecting the supply chain.

A senior officer from the market committee highlighted that around 450 to 500 trucks entered on Wednesday, indicating the magnitude of the impact on the transportation of goods. The situation in the wholesale market, which had already faced challenges in the preceding days, has further exacerbated due to the sudden change weather patterns, posing a significant challenge for both farmers and consumers alike.