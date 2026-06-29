Navi Mumbai: Ulwe Police Book Illegal Meat Seller For Running Slaughterhouse Near NMIA, Raising Aviation Safety Concerns

Ulwe Police raided an illegal slaughterhouse near Navi Mumbai International Airport and rescued animals during the operation | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, June 29: Ulwe Police have registered a case against an illegal meat seller for allegedly carrying out unauthorised animal slaughter and meat sales within the restricted zone of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, raising serious concerns over aviation safety.

The illegal activity was reportedly taking place barely 2 to 3 kilometres from the airport runway, despite a ban on animal slaughter within a 10-kilometre radius of any airport.

According to police, an illegal slaughterhouse was being operated from A-One Mutton Shop, located near Radcliffe School in Sector 20, Ulwe. Acting on a complaint filed by an animal welfare activist from Kalamboli, police raided the premises on June 25 at around 10.15 pm.

Illegal Slaughterhouse Busted

During the raid, police seized four sheep valued at Rs 28,000, eight goats worth Rs 48,000, iron knives and wooden chopping blocks used for slaughter. The animals were allegedly being kept in muddy and unhygienic conditions and slaughtered without the necessary permissions.

A case has been registered against the shop owner, Mohsin Abdulmajid Qureshi (45), under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 10 of the Aircraft Act, 1934, and Sections 3, 11(1)(c) and 11(1)(d) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Police rescued all the animals from the premises and shifted them to the Animal Trust shelter at Mokashi in Khalapur for care and rehabilitation.

Bird Strike Risk Highlighted

Under civil aviation regulations, the open slaughter of animals and meat-related activities are prohibited within a 10-kilometre radius of airports, as meat waste and foul odour can attract birds, increasing the risk of bird strikes and endangering aircraft operations.

The issue had earlier been highlighted by the founder of NatConnect Foundation, B.N. Kumar, who submitted a written complaint to the Ministry of Civil Aviation alleging violations of Aerodrome Environment Management Committee (AEMC) guidelines and poor sanitation practices in the area. The complaint warned that illegal meat trading near the airport could increase bird activity, posing a direct threat to flight safety.

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"Strict action against such illegal activities is essential to ensure aviation safety and prevent bird-hit incidents near the airport," environmental activists said while demanding the permanent removal of unauthorised slaughterhouses operating in the vicinity of the airport.

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