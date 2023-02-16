Navi Mumbai: Uddhav-faction Sena leader meets NMMC chief; discusses issues caused by encroachment

NMMC headquarters | File

Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena [Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray] city unit met Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and discussed issues caused by encroachment, especially on municipal land.

The delegation led by Navi Mumbai district chief Vitthal More met the commissioner and highlighted the illegal shacks that have come up in Sector 20, Nerul and demanded action against them.

More urged the municipal chief that administration should cooperate and set up places for mobile food vending centres which is approved by the state government under the Chief Minister's employment generation programme.

They also demanded that a recreation centre for senior citizens should be built near the income tax colony. Ranjana Shintre, former corporator Somnath Vaskar, Kashinath Pawar, Prakash Patil, Santosh Ghosalkar, Sandeep Patil, city chief Vijay Mane, sub-city chief Vinay More, Mahesh Koti Wale, department head Sameer Bagwan, office bearers were present during the meeting.

