Navi Mumbai: UDD Allocates ₹500 Crore Plot For ₹1/Year Lease To Charity Trust Linked To Minister Sanjay Rathod; Opposition Criticises Favoritism

Controversy Erupts as UDD Leases ₹500 Crore Plot for ₹1/Year to Charity Trust Linked to Minister Rathod | File

Mumbai: In an unusual development, the urban development department led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to allot 5,600 sq mt plot in Belapur, Navi Mumbai, for a paltry Re 1 every year to Shri Sant Dr Ramrao Maharaj Charitable Trust, headed by Shinde’s colleague, minister Sanjay Rathod. Normally, such leases officially have a 30-year tenure.

Criticising the decision, the leader of opposition Vijay Wadettiwar said, “See what happens when a minister is close to the CM. The land parcel worth Rs 500 crore has been allotted for a nominal lease rent of Re 1, according to the minister… Rs 1,500 to Ladki Bahin for votes, and Rs 500 crore worth piece of land to a ‘ladka mantri’ for a pittance. This is how the state is being looted,” Wadettiwar has said in his post on X.

मुख्यमंत्र्यांचा ‘लाडका मंत्री‘ असतो तेव्हा काय काय होऊ शकते बघा..



तब्बल ५०० कोटी रुपयांचा भूखंड अवघ्या एक रुपये प्रती चौरस मीटरच्या किंमतीत मिळू शकतो. दुसऱ्यांच्या जमिनी फुकटात हडपू शकतात.



मुख्यमंत्र्यांच्या "लाडका मंत्री" योजनेचा आणखी एक लाभार्थी महाराष्ट्रापुढे आला आहे.



1… pic.twitter.com/Q2hsYaKR4q — Vijay Wadettiwar (@VijayWadettiwar) August 31, 2024

The state government has also reportedly decided to allot a 4,000 sq mt prime piece of land in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, to an institution working for the Dhangar community. However, instead of a direct allotment, it asked another department to take the decision.

The state decision, issued a few days back, clearly mentions that the Abhinav Samaj Foundation working in the field of social and educational purposes has demanded a piece of land. The onus of transfer, though, has been put on the Other Backward Class (OBC) welfare department.

Interestingly, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) comes under the urban development department (UDD) headed by Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde and the OBC welfare department is with BJP’s Atul Save. CIDCO will transfer the land handpicked by the BJP minister.