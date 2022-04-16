Navi Mumbai: Two week long college fest 'Nakshtra' concludes at Saraswati College

Kharghar: Nakshatra, the annual fest of Saraswati College of Engineering, Kharghar recently concluded. After two years of pandemic, the festival was held offline and students did not lose the opportunity to enjoy.

The atmosphere was vibrant, joyous and euphoric throughout the two weeks of the festival.



A number of events were organised as part of the festival. The first event was Theme Release for Nakshatra. The theme decided for Nakshatra for all the departments was “War of Empire”.

The theme incorporated different cultural elements and decoration by the departments. This was followed by Western Day where everyone dressed up in suits and gowns and the entire event was full of glamour.



The Gaming arena was arranged for all the gaming enthusiasts. The different games included were Valorant, Rocket League, COD Mobile, Ludo, and many more. The gaming arena saw the participation of students in huge numbers.



The Traditional Day was celebrated where everybody dressed up in exuberant and ethnic dresses and the mood of the college was lively. Simultaneously, treasure hunts and graffiti were held for students of different departments.



On the final day of Nakshatra, the aura of the evening was quite jubilant. The competitions held on this day were group dance, group fashion, and Mr and Ms Nakshatra.

Later on, the different clubs of our college showcased their skills. Lastly, the fashion club showcased an impressive display of fashion and theme in their performance.



ALSO READ K J Somaiya College of Engineering's Symphony fest to begin on March 30

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:15 AM IST