K J Somaiya College of Engineering's Symphony fest to begin on March 30

K J Somaiya College of Engineering, Mumbai is organising Symphony, its annual cultural fest from 30th March to 1st April. This fest is being organised at a grand scale with artists such as the veteran singer KK and stand-up comedians Rahul Dua and Sumit Sourav performing live at its Comedy and Bollywood Night respectively.

Symphony, which is known for its extravagant fiesta and joyous occasion, will have several cultural events featuring dance, singing, DJ, instrumental and drama in both solo and group formats, followed by the exclusive talent hunt competitions for the students belonging to the Somaiya Vidyavihar campus. Along with them, an inter-branch cultural tournament will be seeing 5 technical departments facing each other in dance, music, debate, photography, drama and many more.

The fest has garnered attractions far and wide for its magnificent decor which is designed on the basis of the theme for each year. All the 3-nights of Symphony will be graced by the presence of singer KK, whose ecstatic songs like ‘Kya Mujhe Pyaar hai’, ‘India Waale’, ‘Dil Kyu Yeh Mera’ and so many more have left the fans besotted with his wonderful melody.

KJSCE Symphony has a long tradition of its cultural events and pro-shows and this year, with a fascinating lineup of artists and events, the crowd will be mesmerized by its alluring gala.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 03:11 PM IST