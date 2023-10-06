Navi Mumbai: Two School Principals Face Action For Irregularities In Teachers’ Recruitment

NMMC headquarters | File Photo

The administration of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has ordered a departmental enquiry against two school principals of civic-run schools after they were allegedly found to be involved in irregularities in teacher recruitment on a contract basis.

The education department received a complaint that the principal (in-charge) of a school in Koparkhairane had allegedly tampered with the documents for the recruitment of his wife. He wanted to show that his wife was eligible. Another headmistress was found cooperating with the accused. Accordingly, the civic administration issued a notice to both of them and ordered them to submit an explanation.

Show cause notice issued

They were issued a show cause notice. The reply received from them was not satisfactory and the civic administration issued a departmental enquiry against them.

In July, the education department concluded the recruitment of teachers on contract. A total of 183 teachers were appointed on a contract basis and they are being paid on an hourly basis. They have been deputed at 53 primary and 23 secondary schools across the city.

For the primary department, 123 teachers have been appointed, while 60 teachers will serve in the secondary department.

