Navi Mumbai: Two held with banned gutka, imported cigarettes worth Rs 43,000

Navi Mumbai crime branch arrested a 29-year-old man and seized banned gutka worth Rs 37,000 from a house in Taloja. The man had allegedly brought Gutka, a banned commodity in Maharashtra, from the neighbouring states to sell.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch official carried out a raid at a house behind Star hotel in Taloja and caught a person with the contraband. The arrested person was identified as Memujaffar Murad Dhongre.

A case was registered against him at Kharghar police station under sections 188, 272, 273, 328 of IPC and sections 26 and 27 of Food Safety Act 2006.

Suresh Mengde, deputy commissioner of police of the Crime Branch said that the mam's arrest subsequently led to the arrest of a Pan shop owner who was selling imported cigarettes illegally in the city. The arrested person was identified as Sandip Kumar Kelawan and police seized Rs 6,000 imported cigarettes from his possession.

Last month, the central unit of the crime branch had arrested five persons and seized banned Gutka worth Rs 27 lakhs and a country-made pistol and vehicles used for carrying the contraband from them. The banned gutka was seized when it was being offloaded from one vehicle to another at sector 30 A in Vashi on the wee hours of September 18.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 06:41 PM IST