Navi Mumbai: Two held in Vashi for hit-and-run which killed one elderly

The APMC police arrested two people and seized a country-made pistol and a live cartridge from them. The duo were involved in a hit-and-run case that took place on August 1 at Kopri in Vashi, wherein a senior citizen died after receiving severe injuries, said police.

During the initial investigation of the hit-and-run, the accused was identified as Salman Naser Kalyani, 24, a resident of Khairane village in Koparkhairane. However, he could not be traced.

Vivek Pansare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), said that the APMC police had received information that the accused Kaldani was coming to a hotel along the Palm Beach Road in Vashi on August 25. A trap was set, and when he came in a car, police asked him to stop the vehicle, and he tried to escape again. However, this time, the police chased him and caught him along with his accomplice, identified as Jitendrasingh Amarsingh Bhadoria, 26, a resident of Khairane village in Koparkhairane.

The police also seized a country-made pistol worth Rs 15,000, a live cartridge and a car from them. Pansare said that on August 1, around 6.30, Kaldani hit a senior citizen identified as Mamchand Jaiswal, 80, a resident of Kopri village who later died in the night. Even a few other pedestrians were injured. Instead of stopping the vehicle, Kaldani fled from them. A case was later registered against them at APMC Police Station under sections 279, 304-A, 337, 338, and 427 of the IPC and sections 184, 134, and 134 B of the Motor Vehicle Act.

They were sent to police custody for two days. DCP Pansare said that the accused Kaldani was earlier booked under the arms act for possessing arms.