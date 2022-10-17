Navi Mumbai: Two booked for storing Gutkha in Koparkhairane | Representative Image

Two persons were booked for storing banned Gutkha at an apartment in Koparkhairane. The Koparkhairane police station registered a case against them and also seized the contraband worth Rs 90,000.

Vivek Pansare, the deputy commissioner of police of zone 1 received information about the banned Gutkha at a house in Koparkhairane.

A special team was formed and carried out a raid last week. During the raid, the police found different varieties of Gutkah stored in the house.

Police said they conducted the raid at Touhid Khan and found Gutkha. Later his associate identified as Riyaz Khan was found involved in the illegal trade of Gutkha.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of IPC and relevant sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act.