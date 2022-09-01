e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Gutkha worth Rs 88 lakh seized, 2 arrested

The collective value of the seized banned gutkha and the truck used for transportation of the contraband is Rs one crore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 10:16 PM IST
Mumbai: Gutkha worth Rs 88 lakh seized, 2 arrested

The Crime Branch of Mumbai police seized gutkha worth Rs 88 lakh in suburban Goregaon and arrested two persons in this connection. The manufacturing, distribution, and sale of gutkha are banned in Maharashtra.

The police arrested Siddhappa alias Siddhu Shivayojappa Pujari, 40, and Saffan Sahab Maulla Sahab Shaikh, 33 who had loaded the consignment of gutkha in their vehicle in Karnataka that was meant for delivery at various places in Mumbai.

A case was registered against the duo under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the FDA Act by the Police at Goregaon police station.

